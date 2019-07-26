Metro investigates 2nd shooting of day near Charleston and Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Charleston and Rainbow. According to Metro, police were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. to investigate shots fired.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of W. Charleston Boulevard. When officers arrived in the area, they found a teen inside the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. This was the second shooting in the area Thursday.

There’s no word on the suspect. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.