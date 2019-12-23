Metro investigates 2 shootings in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says they are investigating two shootings in the east valley that may or may not be related. Officials say they responded to an apartment located near Vegas Valley Drive and Mountain Vista Street after receiving a call from a female, who said her teenage son told her his father was shot. According to Metro, the call came in just after 3 a.m. Monday.

The wife ran outside and found her husband with a gunshot wound to his abdomen area, according to Metro. She then began driving the victim to the hospital, but officers spotted her and stopped her in the area of Eastern and Desert Inn.

Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to the hospital. Officials say the victim is stable at this time.

In what may or may not be a separate incident, Metro says they received a different call around 3:45 a.m. from North Las Vegas Police reporting that two male juveniles were dropped off at North Vista hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The two victims told police they were walking westbound on Vegas Valley Drive to a convenience store when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and one of the occupants yelled “hey.”



According to Metro, the victims started running and then reportedly heard gunshots. Metro says they then realized they were shot. The victims flagged down an anonymous citizen who drove them to the hospital, but left prior to officers’ arrival.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.