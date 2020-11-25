Metro introduces Holiday Safety Initiative; coronavirus pandemic increases risk of packaged thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Keeping the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic is the goal of Metro Police and the reason behind their new “Holiday Safety Initiative.”

According to Metro, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in people shopping online is leading to a risk in package thefts. Officers are sharing some useful tips for the community.

“First, know when you’re ordering your packages and know when they’re scheduled to be delivered,” said Captain Nicholas Farese, LVMPD. “We don’t want packages being delivered sitting on your porch when no one is home when you’re at work.

Metro says that you can opt to receive your packages at work. They also encourage you to ask your neighbors and family to pick up your package from your front door if you know you will not be home.

Officers say thieves anticipate when the packages will be delivered, especially with the upcoming Black Friday and CyberMonday sales.