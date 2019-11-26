House arrest inmate suffers medical episode, dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 43-year-old man who was in the custody of Metro Police and the Clark County Detention Center suffered a medical episode at home and died Friday. He was under house arrest.

The man was transported to Spring Valley Hospital after the episode and pronounced dead by hospital personnel. Metro said, “there is no police related reportable force interaction with the subject.”

He had been part of the Electronic Monitoring Program for theft greater than $3,500 since June 2019.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and will notify family.