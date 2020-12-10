Metro identifies two officers involved in shooting death during burglary call

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Metro police officers involved in a Dec. 8 shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead have been identified.

Officers Malik Grego-Smith and Dustin Xaypanya have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the incident, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Nathaniel Sironen was killed when police shot him when they responded to a call in the exclusive Spanish Trails neighborhood.

Grego-Smith, 40, is a 12-year veteran officer at Metro. Xaypanya, 25, joined Metro in 2018. Both are assigned to the Community Policeing Division in the Summerlin Area Command.

