An officer shot and killed a man with a firearm as Metro police responded to a neighborhood disturbance in Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 30. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro on Sunday identified four officers involved in two separate fatal shootings.

Both shootings happened on Friday (Dec. 30). Three of the officers were involved in the deadly shooting of a man who led Metro police on a car chase that ended in the east valley; the other shot and killed a man who was involved in a disturbance in a Summerlin neighborhood. Both men were armed, police said.

The first fatal shooting on Dec. 30 came at around 11 a.m., after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call for a road rage incident near East Charleston and North Lamb boulevards with reports of a driver pointing a firearm at someone.

Police found the suspect but he sped off in his vehicle. Police followed, and their chase ended in less than a mile, near the intersection of Colusa Circle and Sacramento Drive, where the suspect was shot, police said.

Officers Fernando Sotelo, 28, Alberto Guzman, 27, and Justin Terranova, 28, were identified as the officers in the shooting. Each has been with the department since 2017 and assigned to the Northeast Area Command, Metro said.

The officer involved in the second shooting, at about 7 p.m., was identified as Larry Jones, 25, who has been with Metro since 2019. He is assigned to the Summerlin Area Command.

In that shooting, officers went to the 10500 block of Angel Dreams Avenue on a call of a dispute between neighbors, including one who was armed. They tried to talk the suspect into coming out of his house and he exited the home with a firearm, according to Metro.

Police said he refused to respond to “verbal commands” and an officer fired.

All four officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of reviews of each shooting, Metro said.