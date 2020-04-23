Metro identifies officers involved in officer-involved shooting from April 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police identifies officers involved in an officer-involved shooting on April 21. It happened Tuesday near Twain and Paradise.

Officer Jonathan Tomaino and Officer Alex Kempf were involved in the shooting in the 400 block of E. Twain Avenue, according to Metro Police.

Police say everything unfolded when the suspect was observed driving erratically on Charleston and I-15 around 1:55 p.m. Authorities ran the suspect’s license plate and discovered the vehicle was stolen.

Metro’s Air Unit followed the vehicle as it continued driving erratically through different parts of the city. The vehicle eventually stopped near Twain and Paradise, and the suspect exited the vehicle. He brandished a firearm and attempted to carjack a citizen.

Metro Police said officers Tomaino and Kempf engaged the suspect, discharging their firearms and striking him. The suspect, who is also thought to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as well, was transported to Sunrise Hospital and pronounced dead.

Officer Tomaino and Officer Kempf have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome and review of this incident.

Officer Tomaino is 27 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2016. Officer Kempf is 26 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2016.