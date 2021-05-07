Metro identifies officer involved in Tuesday night shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An officer who was involved in a shooting on Tuesday night has been identified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officer Erik Lindberg, 37, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the incident.

In Tuesday’s shooting, police fired on a suspect after he reportedly came out of his apartment with a gun. That was after the suspect fired on a shot as officers arrived to investigate reports of shots fired at apartments in the 3000 block of East Charlest Boulevard, near Mojave Road. Metro said the shooting occurred at 2775 Fremont St.

The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released by authorities yet.

An officer identified as Erik Lindberg was involved in a 2016 shooting that followed a police pursuit on the 215 Northern Beltway between Hualapai Way and North Fort Apache Road.

Lindberg has been employed with Metro since 2014. He is assigned to the Tourist Safety Division, Downtown Area Command.

Another officer who was involved in that 2016 shooting, officer John Squeo, was involved in the Jorge Gomez shooting during Black Lives Matter protests last year. He fired on Gomez using non-lethal rounds before Gomez was later killed when he was shot by four Metro officers. Gomez was legally carrying a weapon at the time.