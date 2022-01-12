Metro identifies 4 officers involved in deadly police shooting near Nellis, Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the officers involved in a shooting Monday near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive that left one man dead and two police officers injured.

According to Metro police, the officers involved are:

Officer Brice Clements, 36, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2009

Officer Alex Gonzales, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2006.

Officer James Rothenburg, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2008.

Sgt. Russell Backman, 46, who has been employed with LVMPD since 1999.

The officers are assigned to the Homeland Security Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau and remain on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

Two officers were serving a search warrant for a follow-up on a murder investigation from last year when both were shot during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was killed and the two Metro officers were transported to the hospital for treatment.

This was the second officer-involved shooting involving Metro police officers since the start of 2022.