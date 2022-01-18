Metro identifies 2 officers involved in shooting man on Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the identities of the two police officers involved in the shooting of a man last week.

The officers involved are Zachary Falldorf, 32, who has been with Metro since 2018, and Dominic Lee, 37, who has been with Metro since 2017.

Both opened fire on a suspect on Wednesday, Jan. 12 on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Sunset Road, around 10:42 p.m. Metro police said the suspect suffered critical injuries.

According to Metro, a woman summoned officers in the area for assistance and when they were speaking to her, a man got out of a vehicle and opened fire on the officers.

The officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the

the outcome of a review of the shooting.