Metro hosts November ‘First Tuesday’ meetings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is hoping the public will join them at their First Tuesday meetings throughout the valley on Nov. 5.

The open house event is designed to raise community awareness about subjects that directly impact our citizens. A list of topics include holiday safety, how law enforcement is using drones, sex offender apprehension, and more.

All of the meetings (except for where otherwise noted) will be held at the Area Command at 400 South Martin L. King Boulevard:Bolden Area Command, 6:30 p.m.

The Skinny on Card Skimmers: Bolden Area Command, 6:30 p.m.

Suicide Prevention: Downtown Area Command, 6 p.m.

How Law Enforcement is Using Drones: Enterprise Area Command, 6:30 p.m. (Windmill Library)

Sex Offender Apprehension Program: Northeast Area Command, 6 p.m.

Holiday Safety: Northwest Area Command, 6:30 p.m. (LVMPD Training, 9880 W. Cheyenne Ave.)

Air Support: Southeast Area Command, 6 p.m.

Holiday Safety: South Central Area Command, 6 p.m.

Holiday Safety and Porch Pirate Prevention: Spring Valley Area Command, 6 p.m.

Meetings are open to the public and more information can be found here.