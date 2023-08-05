LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In two days, it will be a hectic day for parents as Clark County children head back to the classroom on Monday.

But area law enforcement agencies are trying to lighten that load and their message this week was clear.

“Beginning next week, we will have a unified command post with all of our law enforcement agencies,” Deputy Chief Reggie Rader of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said on Thursday.

All four valley law enforcement agencies, including the Clark County School District Police Department, will have more personnel patrolling Clark County schools for the first week to ensure things run smoothly.

“Please don’t be alarmed with the increased police presence you may see, our uniformed officers will be walking around on campus, interacting with administrators and teachers,” Rader said.

Yet Metro just doesn’t want to talk tough, they also want to give back.

LVMPD’s Downtown Area Command set up shop on Saturday at the East Las Vegas Community Center hosting a back-to-school drive.

Several businesses, non-profits, and other city agencies gave away school supplies and ice cream to neighborhood children. The city purchased up to 400 backpacks to donate.

“Yeah, we’re out here giving. But at the same time, we’re conversing with them. Engaging in a positive manner as well,” Joshua Zvulun of the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety said.

OG Stilo Las Vegas, a low-rider apparel store, was one of the businesses at the community center and it has previously partnered with the city.

Located along Eastern near 28th St, the shop says it gives back to uplift the community.

“We want to make a difference for the Las Vegas community and make a better life for our kids. Change the world, little by little. One child at a time,” Monica Maldonado of OG Stilo.

A change that can only happen by investing in children.