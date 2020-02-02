Metro hosts “Back the Boulevard” initiative

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of Metro police officers, volunteers and community partners walked up and down The Strip Saturday night. They teamed up to take care of any potential problems and address safety concerns head on.

Metro was out in full force on foot, on bikes and on horses. Through Saturday night’s “Back the Boulevard” initiative and by continuing their efforts throughout the year, the department is hoping to reduce crime, prevent human trafficking, find missing children and help the homeless.

8 News Now saw metro officers interacting with several people, addressing issues and helping anyone who needed it.

Police and community leaders say safety is becoming increasingly important, given major upcoming projects and events — such as Allegiant Stadium and the NFL Draft. They’re putting their own twist on Vegas’ new catchphrase: “What Happens Here, Only Happens Here.”

“I’d like to add to that slogan a little bit, which is ‘What happens here is up to all of us,’” said Metro Captain Dori Koren. “What I mean by that is, I think we need to come together to make sure that Las Vegas Boulevard certainly remains the safest, securest and successful tourist destination in the world.”

“With these wonderful events that are coming to our community come new challenges, and there’s nobody better equipped to handle those challenges than Metro and the partners that have gotten involved in tonight’s event,” added Michael Naft — Clark County Commissioner, District A.

8 News Now was told there were more than 35 of those community partners out Saturday night walking alongside Metro police. That includes Nevada Child Seekers, Clark County Social Services and Public Works.