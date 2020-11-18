Metro homicide investigate death of man whose body was found in a towed vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Employees at a local tow yard in Las Vegas made a gruesome discovery last week. On Nov. 12, the body of an man was found inside one of the vehicles towed to the yard.

Metro Homicide detectives responded and learned that the victim, whose identity will be released by the coroner later, had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim’s vehicle had been towed on Nov. 11 from a private property located in the 1400 block of Silver Mesa Circle.

It was towed at the request of the property owner, who contacted the tow company directly, police said. At this time, there is no suspect information or a known motive for the crime. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.