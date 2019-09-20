Metro holds “Protecting the Asian Community Walk”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro kicked off a new initiative Thursday, aimed at keeping locals and tourists alike safe in China Town.

Metro held a “Protecting the Asian Community Walk,” making their presence seen up and down Spring Mountain Road. There were arrests made during the walk.

Officials say the walk is proactive in nature to suppress crime in the area. There are also crime cameras that will soon be put up at Spring Mountain and Valley View, and those will extend all the way to Decatur.

Locals were also invited to sit down and enjoy a cup of “Boba with a Cop.”