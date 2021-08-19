Metro holds commendation ceremony honoring 94 employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan police department held a commendation ceremony honoring 94 employees and four citizens on Thursday.

Employees from the police department received recognition for community and exemplary service, along with life-saving acts.

Metro’s homicide division was also honored for solving more than 96% of its cases in 2020.

The rate of solved crimes exceeds the average for major cities across the U.S.

“In 2020, every major city police organization had a drop in their murder solvability rate except LVMPD,” said Jamie Loos, Public Information Director for Metro.

Several others were also recognized including Karen Stewart, who was given the Citizen Appreciation award.

Stewart was commended for her help arresting Christoper Sumbs, the man captured on a Ring doorbell camera threatening to rape and kill a woman back in July.

Metro says Stewart not only shared the viral post with the video but recognized Sumbs at her job and alerted police.