SNHD Daily Update: 52 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths in Clark County
Clark County Commission to hold emergency meeting at 7 p.m.

Metro highlights COVID-19 scams in funny video

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police brought a bit of comedic relief to the Las Vegas community with a funny video highlighting COVID-19 scams.

The “Scams and Rumors” public service video spreads the message of being cautious and ensuring sources are reliable before spreading “rumors.”

The rumors it addresses are:

  • Utility workers trying to gain entrance to homes
  • Door-to-door COVID-19 testing

NV Energy reminded everyone this week that all utility employees will have a company vehicle in the street behind them, as well as a photo ID on their company badges.

Metro also reminded the public coronavirus testing only takes place at official locations.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford warned consumers today about high-pressure sales tactics and to do research when dealing with health-related claims.

For more information, please visit Metro’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

