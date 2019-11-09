Metro helps arrest suspect charged with murder in Iowa

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the help of Metro, a Des Moines man was arrested in connection to an October murder in Des Moines, Iowa.

KCCI, the CBS station in Des Moines, says Des Moines police were trying to locate 39-year-old Nicky Joe Beery after a 43-year-old man died from injuries inside his residence on Oct. 5.

Police say Beery was near the scene during or around when the incident took place.

On Thursday, Metro arrested Beery on a material witness warrant in connection to the Oct. 5 murder.

Des Moines police traveled to the valley on Saturday and interviewed Beery, who was charged with first-degree murder on Sunday.