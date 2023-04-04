LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kias and Hyundais are among the most commonly stolen vehicles in the Las Vegas valley and police want to help put a stop to that.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has received a limited number of steering wheel locks and is giving them to the owners of 2011 to 2021 Kia and Hyundai models. You must bring your Nevada ID and your car registration.

Two locations have free locks:

LVMPD Enterprise Area Command will be giving them out on Tuesday, April 4 from 6 – 7 p.m. at Windmill Library located at 7060 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, 89113. You can also get a lock at Metro’s Northeast Area Command located at 3750 Cecile Ave., Las Vegas, 89115 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday.