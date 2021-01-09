Metro: Fights break out at Meadows Mall; 150+ juveniles involved

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police responded to Meadows Mall Saturday evening after receiving reports of fights breaking out amongst juveniles. The call came out around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say there was a group of 150-200 juveniles inside the mall that “became rowdy” when they were denied access to a business. Several fights then broke out amongst the group.

There’s no word on which business the juveniles were denied access to or why they were not allowed in.

Police escorted the juveniles out of the mall and off the property. Some were cited or arrested for fighting.

There were no serious injuries reported.