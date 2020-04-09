Metro enforcing closures of non-essential businesses in Governor’s latest directive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say they are now working with various partners to enforce Governor Sisolak’s latest directive, as it pertains to the closure of non-essential businesses. Places impacted in this directive include: golf courses, showrooms and places of worship, to name a few.

For questions about whether a business is essential or not, check the Declaration of Emergency Directive 013. You can also contact the Las Vegas Business Licensing Department at (702) 229-6281, or Clark County Business Licensing at (702) 455-4252 for further clarification.

You can report non-essential businesses that are staying open by emailing the Metro Special Investigations Section at SIS@LVMPD.com.