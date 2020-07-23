Metro discovers 2 bodies in northwest home during welfare check

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating what led to the deaths of two people discovered in a northwest valley home Thursday morning.

The home is located in the 1900 block of Cedar Bluffs Way near Tenaya Way and Lake Mead Boulevard.

According to Metro Police, they responded to the home around 7 a.m. to do a welfare check after family members hadn’t heard from the couple in weeks. Officers had to call a locksmith to get into the home. Inside, they found a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who appeared to have been deceased for some time.

Metro is conducting a death investigation pending the coroner’s report.