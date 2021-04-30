Metro detectives working to identify sexual assault suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman on April 27. The alleged incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Sahara and Rancho.

Police say the woman was walking when an unknown Hispanic male adult approached her. He then sexually assaulted and robbed her.

The suspect description is as follows:

Hispanic male

30s

5’7″-5’9″, heavy build, weighing between 220-240 pounds

Bald

Clean shaven

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Metro’s Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.