Metro detectives working to identify burglary suspects in southwest Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is working to identify suspects involved in four reported burglaries that targeted retail businesses in the southwest Valley.

Metro’s Enterprise Area Command Patrol is calling on the public to help identify the suspects who have entered each location wearing gloves and hoodies around their faces.

The above surveillance video of the suspects was captured. Descriptions of the pair are as follows:

Suspect No.1: Hispanic male, 5’9″, approximately 170 lbs., shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Suspect No.2: Hispanic female, 5’6″, approximately 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the enterprise area command patrol investigations section 702-828-4908. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.