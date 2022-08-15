LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of shooting someone multiple times.

On Thursday, June 30, Metro officers responded to a shooting near 1400 East Charleston Boulevard, just east of the Arts District. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said. the victim was taken to an area hospital where they were treated.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please call

Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702 828-4314.