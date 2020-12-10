Metro detectives search for suspect who allegedly shot man while he was parked in a car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man allegedly shot and killed another while he was in his car, which was parked in a parking lot. It happened on Dec. 8 at approximately 2:08 p.m., in the 4900 block of Ronan Drive.

Metro officers were called to the area for a report of a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, they found the driver who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead. Metro’s investigation indicates the victim arrived and parked his vehicle on the street in front of a house — shortly after, an unidentified SUV drove up and parked along the side of him.

Metro said the driver of the SUV got out and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim. The victim was able to drive for a few hundred yards before crashing. After the shooting, the suspect got back into the SUV and fled the area.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner in which he died, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.