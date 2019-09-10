Metro detectives call on public to help identify robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section is investigating two robberies involving an armed male in the Southeast Valley. They are asking the public to help identify the suspect.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect is a white male adult, 5’7″ to 5’10”, last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants and a black mask. He is armed with a rifle.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 6 at a business located in the 2300 block of East Warm Springs Road. Officers responded to the scene around 9:08 p.m. after a report of an attempted robbery with a long-barreled rifle.

The second incident was on Sept. 8 at a business located in the 1700 block of East Warm Springs Road. Officers responded on scene around 3:05 a.m. and spoke with a victim who said a male entered the business carrying a rifle and demanding money.

To view the surveillance video, click here.

The public is asked to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 with any information. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online.