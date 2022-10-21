LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A detective with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is facing felony charges after he was arrested Thursday following a domestic disturbance.

Detective Michael Lyons, 33, is facing charges of home invasion, second-degree kidnapping, and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force.

According to a news release from Metro police, officers responded to a report of a family disturbance on Thursday around 5:33 a.m. in the 7300 block of Bosky Springs Court, near Elkhorn and Cimarron roads.

The victim told police she had been in a physical fight with her boyfriend, Lyons, police said. Lyons, who was off-duty at the time, was taken into custody.

Lyons is scheduled to appear in court Friday at 1:30 p.m. on the charges of kidnapping and coercion domestic violence. His court hearing for the home invasion charges is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Lyons has been employed with Metro since 2015. Metro police said he will be placed on suspension with pay until he is criminally indicted. Lyons is assigned to the Community Policing Division in the Summerlin Area Command.