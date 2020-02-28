Metro corrections officers arrested for beating inmate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two LVMPD corrections officers are in custody after a Clark County Detention Center inmate alleged he was beaten inside of his cell by two corrections officers on February 21. The officers were relieved of duty later that day following a review by the Internal Affairs Bureau.

After an investigation, it was found that Officers Nicholas Diaz and Eduardo Bueno were the two officers involved. Officials say Officer Diaz had a verbal altercation with an inmate while standing outside his cell. Diaz walked away, but returned shortly after with Officer Bueno. The two then entered the cell and battered the inmate.

The officers were arrested on the following charges:

Oppression with Force (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Oppression with Force (Gross Misdemeanor)

Battery (Misdemeanor)

Both officers will be relieved of duty without pay, pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.