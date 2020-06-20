Metro: Child called 911, said his father shot his mother

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the northwest Valley Friday night. The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hunts Corner Street.

According to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, an 11-year-old child called 911 from inside the residence, saying his mother was shot by his father in the home.

While officers were en route to the scene, the dispatcher heard another gunshot in the background. Spencer says officers immediately made contact with the suspect when they arrived and took him into custody.

Authorities carried the victim out of the home to receive medical attention from an ambulance, but she was pronounced deceased.

Spencer says the suspect faces an open murder charge.

Metro noted the child was not harmed during the incident. Authorities are working to locate other family members, and he will be placed in protective custody in the meantime.