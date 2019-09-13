Metro Chamber of Commerce gets down to business in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce is in Washington D.C. to discuss bringing more money back for projects across the Silver State. Hugh Anderson took some time to update 8 New Now’s John Langeler on how their trip has gone so far.

The contingent is made up of 150 people. The biggest goal of the group is to work on expanding I-11 to Phoenix. The chamber is announcing the formation of the “I-11 Chambers of Commerce Coalition” which is in partnership with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce. Anderson says this is one of their top priorities.

Anderson highlighted traffic issues holding the region back in the tourism industry. He says the traffic jams keep people from wanting to travel between the cities during holidays or for any getaways.

