Metro celebrates the graduating son of officer killed in Oct. 1 mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Graduation is a special time for any high school senior but it can be a difficult milestone if a parent is no longer around.

While no one can replace a parent, numerous Metro officers celebrated the son of a slain officer. Charleston Hartfield died in during the 1 October mass shooting.

His fellow officers surprised his son, Ayzayah with a special graduation parade included patrol cars, signs, and well-wishes from many who knew his father.

“Even after loss, something great can happen. For example, all these people who are supporting me for my graduation. it’s really something magical,” said Ayzayah Hartfield.

Hartfield was 34, a father of two and an 11-year veteran of the force. He also served in the U.S. Army in Iraq.

