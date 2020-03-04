Metro, CCSD Police K9 teams collaborate to keep schools safe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two local agencies are collaborating to keep schools a safe learning place. They are doing just that with their K9 teams. CCSD Police asked Metro Police to assist them in searching a local high school campus recently with their dogs.

During the training exercise, officers picked some various places at Desert Oasis High School for the K9s to check.

The K9s with CCSD Police and Metro went bag to bag inside the weight room at the high school, working together to find anything illegal.

.@LVMPD K-9 and @ccsdpd K-9 team-up for a joint training exercise at Desert Oasis High School. The two agencies have been done this a few times this school year at various campuses. It provides an opportunity for the officers to work together #8NN pic.twitter.com/uWAmcjorHL — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) March 4, 2020

“It’s a great opportunity for their handlers and our handlers to see how each team operates,” Sgt. Bryan Zink with CCSD Police said.

This joint effort was also important because the dogs on each team have different abilities. CCSD Police K9s can only detect guns, while Metro K9s can alert to various drugs.

“So to bring in a dog that can sniff out couple different types of narcotics is very helpful because there may be a perceived drug problem at some schools and so we don’t know if it’s a real problem or not,” Zink said.

The K9 teams also searched the locker rooms and portables on campus.

Principal of Desert Oasis, Jennifer Boeddeck, stressed that no guns have been found on her campus this year, but Metro’s dog did alert his handler to a student’s backpack during the training exercise.

While nothing illegal was found, the K9 did locate a bottle of Ibuprofen and possible residue from previous drugs, or something that may have been in the backpack at one point.

According to police, Ibuprofen is not an illegal item but it’s a school rule violation to possess it while on campus.