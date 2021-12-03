Metro, CCSD officers to hold toy drive for kids this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Members of the community are invited to join Metro, Clark County School District (CCSD) officers, and some special helpers as they collect toys for children this holiday season.

The officers from CCSD and Metro began their 8th annual Fill the Bus Toy Drive this Saturday, Dec. 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Target at 6480 Sky Pointe Drive.

They will again collect toys next Saturday, Dec 11th at the Target at 8750 Charleston Blvd.

The toys that are collected will be distributed to every student at up to 4 different CCSD schools.