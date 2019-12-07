Metro, CCSD officers host ‘Fill the Bus’ toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, Dec. 7, representatives from Metro, Clark County School District (CCSD) officers and some special helpers will hold the 6th annual “Fill the Bus” Toy Drive to collect toys for children in the valley.

You can drop off toys from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Target on Sky Point Drive in northwest Las Vegas.

Employees from Target, the United Way of Southern Nevada and 104.3 NOW FM will be there to help officers collect toys from the public. The toys that are collected will be distributed through area schools to households facing adversity.