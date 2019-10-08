Metro calls on public to help locate suspect in Summerlin armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is asking the public to help locate a suspect involved in two armed street robberies in Summerlin. During both incidents, the suspect forced female victims into a secluded area, where they were told to disrobe or partially disrobe.

The robberies took place in the 1100 block of Crestdale Lane and the 10500 block of Horseshoe Falls Court. Both were perpetrated within the last week after midnight, according to Metro.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing at 5’09” and weighing 230 pounds. He was armed with a handgun and wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt.

Metro released a video of the suspect that can be viewed above.

If you have information, please contact metro’s Fusion Watch at 702-449-3911. If you wish to remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit their website.