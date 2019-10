LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking help in identifying an auto burglary suspect who entered a victim’s car in northwest Las Vegas and stole property on Sept. 27.

The crime occurred in the area of Lone Mountain and Cimarron around 3 a.m.

Help @LVMPDNWAC identify this Auto Burglary Suspect who entered victims car & stole property. Occurred 9/27/19 at approx. 3:00am in the area of Lone Mountain & Cimarron. If you can ID or have info on this crime contact NWACInvestigations at (702) 828-8577 @LVMPD Event # 1910-2720 pic.twitter.com/RA8uTUCXTh — LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) October 16, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s northwest area command at 702-828-8577.