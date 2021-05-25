Metro: Man was drinking, hallucinating before encounter with police that left him shot and arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man shot by by Metro Police officers was hallucinating before firing at officer, Metro said. Everything unfolded Saturday, May 22, at 4:43 a.m. on the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive in Las Vegas.

Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh showed body camera video of the incident as he briefed the media Tuesday.

DISCLAIMER: Strong language is used in the video. User discretion is advised.

Sonjee “Sam” Singh has been identified as the suspect. Police said he was armed with a 12-gage shotgun and a hand gun.

The 49-year-old mam faces the following charges:

Two felony counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a police officer

Three felony counts of discharging a gun within a structure in a prohibited area

Three felony counts of discharging firearm into an occupied structure.

Singh’s wife told police that her husband was intoxicated and hallucinating. She said he was armed with a shotgun because he was worried that someone was coming to shoot him.

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman and her teenage son left the house and met officers. She told officers Singh had access to numerous guns in the house. While officers were creating a perimeter around then house, several gunshots were heard coming from the house, Metro said.

Police tried calling Singh to talk him down. As they were taking cover behind their vehicles, around 6:56 a.m., Singh came out on his balcony with his shotgun in his hand and shot at officers.

A few minutes later, Singh stepped out of his house armed with his shotgun, but he laid it down on the ground and then went back inside his house, police said.

At approximately 7 a.m. Sing was taking into custody by SWAT officers.