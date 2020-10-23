Metro briefs media on death that occurred at car dealership

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police will brief the media at 11:30 a.m. on the death of a man who died after an incident at a car dealership earlier his week. The situation unfolded near W. Sahara Avenue and S. Lindell Road.

According to Metro, patrol officers responded to the dealership located in the 5000 block of West Sahara because of reports of a man battering employees there. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who appeared to be in the middle of a medical crisis.

An ambulance was called to the area, and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was identified by the Clark County Coroner as 33-year-old Gerrod Belin. His cause of death has not been released.

Assistant Sheriff Christopher Darcy will be the one who briefs the media.