LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say they’re looking for a man in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend early Saturday in the northeast valley.

Officers responding to a call of a shooting in the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, just south of North Las Vegas Boulevard, at about 1:15 a.m. found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide detectives investigating the shooting determined that the woman was shot by her boyfriend who fled the scene before police arrived.

Police did not release any information on the victim, including age, or the suspect. Her identification is pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Anyone with any information can contact the homicide section, 702-828-3521, or by email, homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.