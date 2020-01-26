Metro: Body found near Russell Rd, Maryland Pkwy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says they found a body in the backyard of a residence near Russell Road and Maryland Parkway Saturday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., officers received a report of a deceased man found in the backyard of Viscount Carlson Drive.

Detectives from the LVMPD Homicide Section responded to the scene and are investigating the death.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555.