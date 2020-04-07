Metro, BLM grappling with rise in illegal activities on public lands

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police and the Bureau of Land Management are working to combat a rise in illegal activities on public lands. This comes amid a surge of visitors during Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay at home directive.

Some of the illegal activities reported include off-highway vehicles, target shooting, camping and illegal dumping.

According to a news release, Metro has stepped up its patrols in response. Authorities also shut down Calico Basin Road in the Red Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area due to a high-volume of the aforementioned activities.

Violators who are caught could face up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

The following are a few reminders as to what is legal and illegal, per Metro:

Target Shooting: legal outside of Las Vegas Valley when half-mile from a state highway or 500 feet from a road

legal outside of Las Vegas Valley when half-mile from a state highway or 500 feet from a road Target Shooting: illegal near a residential area

illegal near a residential area Shooting and Off-Road Use: restrictions in effect for all areas within the Valley

Metro said these restrictions are in place to keep the public safe and maintain air quality standards for residents.

These public recreation lands will also remain open unless otherwise ordered by state or local authorities.