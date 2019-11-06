Metro asks public’s assistance in locating missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. Seventy-three-year-old Judith Schnepf was last seen in the area of Carson and 4th Street the night of Nov. 4.

Schnepf is approximately 5’0″ and 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark pink jumpsuit with a silver stripe down the arms and legs, as well as silver sandals.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Metro at 702-828-3111 of the Missing Persons Details during business hours at 702-828-2907.