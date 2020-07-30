Metro asks public to avoid waiting in dangerous temperatures, use online services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to avoid waiting in dangerous temperatures by using its online services. The branch spearheading this request is the Record and Fingerprint Bureau.

Residents may schedule an appointment online here to apply for the following:

Work cards

Convicted offender registration services

File or receive a traffic or crime report

Online services can also be used for:

Records requests

Telephonic reporting

Applying for a new online carrying a concealed weapon (CCW) permit application

If you’d still like to file a police report or use these services in person, Metro says you may visit your local area command. If you decide to do this, they suggest you prepare for long waits by wearing hats and sunscreen and bringing water, umbrellas and portable chairs.

Those who go to any Metro facility can expect to: