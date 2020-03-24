Metro asks nonessential businesses to ‘respect the shutdown’ in new video

Video Courtesy: LVMPD YouTube

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police is asking nonessential businesses to respect the statewide-ordered shutdown in a new video posted to their social media accounts. Officials say it is imperative that these businesses shut down to stop the fast spread of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Metro teamed up with Clark County Business License agents and served the following:

36 warning letters,

7 suspensions and,

4 citations to non-essential area businesses that were not complying with state orders to shut down

Metro says that of the 113 business that were visited by the compliance team, the 7 suspensions resulted in forced shutdowns of businesses that would not voluntarily close.

Business owners who are still uncertain about what category they fall under can visit the state’s website by clicking here.

To report a non-essential business in the city of Las Vegas or Clark County, call LVMPD’s non-emergency 3-1-1 line.