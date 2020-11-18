Metro asks for public’s feedback in police performance review

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to provide feedback on police performance.

A new Community Feedback Survey was released Nov. 10 to collect valuable information from the public regarding “the department’s community engagement, and its overall performance.”

The survey is available in English, Chinese and Spanish:

Metro officials say the survey will measure police officer and civilian employee performance as well as public satisfaction with the agency. It also surveys citizen awareness of LVMPD community programs and services.

“The LVMPD is committed to providing quality service to its residents and visitors. The results will be used to better inform the department about public perception,” according to a news release announcing the survey.

In addition to the link above, the survey is available on www.LVMPD.com and on LVMPD’s Facebook page.

