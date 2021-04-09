Metro asks for help identifying stabbing suspect

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. is trying to identify this man.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man multiple times.

According to Metro Police, the stabbing that occurred on Thursday, March 29 around 6:14 p.m. in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway near E. Flamingo Road. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said surveillance video showed the victim and suspect together at a nearby business moments before the stabbing.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 25 years old, 5’11 and around 150 lbs, with curly hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt and black and white checkered shorts with a gray bandana around his neck.

Police urge anyone with any information about the stabbing or suspect to contact LVMPD Gang

Investigations at 702-828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at this link.