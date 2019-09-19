Metro asking for help in finding missing man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is asking for your help in finding Madjid Farzaneh. Officials say the 70-year-old man may be in severe emotional distress and could be in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen around noon Thursday near the 5400 block of Topaz Street. He is 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about Farzaneh’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.