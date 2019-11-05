Metro arrests suspect involved in deadly shooting in southwest Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says homicide detectives have arrested Nicholas Robinson, 35, in connection to the shooting that killed one man in southwest Las Vegas on Oct. 23.

Officials say Robinson was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) on Monday, Nov. 4 in the 8200 block of Antler Pines Court.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard where they found the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Esposito, laying outside of a business suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Esposito was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Metro’s Homicide unit says Esposito left the southwest Las Vegas business and met with Robinson. An argument ensued and as Esposito walked away, Robinson fired multiple rounds, striking him. Robinson left the area in a vehicle before police got there.

If you have more information about this incident, contact the homicide section at (702) 828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.