Metro arrests parents after child ingests drugs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley couple was arrested earlier this month for endangering their baby while allegedly using drugs. On Aug. 2, Metro Police arrested Crystal Girardot and Robert Sorola on the following charges:

1 Felony Count of Child Abuse/Neglect

1 Felony Count of Use of Control Substance in the Presence of a Child with Substantial bodily Harm to Child

1 Count of Use of Control Substance in the Presence of a Child

1 Count of Child Abuse/Neglect with Substantial Bodily and Mental Harm to Child

Police said because the couple had the drugs around the baby, the child was able to get a hold of the drugs and take them.

According to the disclosure form from the Department of Children Family Services, the baby is in serious/critical condition.

Both parents have an extensive arrest record. They’re both being held on $100,000 bail. Their preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 22.